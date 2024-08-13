 Munawar Faruqui Shares Cryptic Note After Apologising For Joke On Konkanis: 'Jab Apne Hi Log Ladne Aa Jaye...'
Munawar Faruqui was recently slammed after he made a derogatory joke about Konkani people on his stand-up comedy show.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 05:04 PM IST
article-image

Comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui received backlash after he made a derogatory joke about Konkani people on his stand-up comedy show in Taloja, Mumbai. However, he later apologised for his comments.

On Tuesday, August 13, he shared a cryptic note on his X account (Twitter). He wrote, "Jab apne hi log ladne aa jaye. Tab ladte nahi, chup rehte hain." (When our own people come to fight. Then we do not fight, we remain silent.)

Check it out:

At his comedy show, Munawar said, "Konkani log chu***a banate hai" (Konkanis fool others).

In his apology video, the stand-up comedian explained that his controversial joke was a part of a 'crowd work.' He said, "I noticed that people are getting hurt over my clip and as a comedian, I do not want to hurt anyone. Maine jispe joke kiya tha wo logon ne bhi bahut enjoy kiya tha show. Show pe bhi sab log the, Marathi log the, Muslim log the, Hindu log the."

"But when we see such things on the internet, and we notice it, we understand the issue. I want to apologise and say sorry to all. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra," he concluded.

Take a look at the video:

Earlier, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane had threatened to send Faruqui to Pakistan. In a video, he said, “Won't take long to send a green snake like you to Pakistan."

However, this is not the first time, Munawar has landed into trouble. Earlier, in 2021, he was arrested for allegedly making some insensitive remarks during a stand-up comedy performance in Indore.

