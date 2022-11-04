Mumbai: Vengaboys all set to rock the stage today at Phoenix Marketcity

e-Paper Get App
The group is known for their hit singles 'We Like to Party', 'Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!', and 'We're Going to Ibiza'.

IANSUpdated: Friday, November 04, 2022, 12:46 PM IST
Mumbai: Popular Dutch party pop band Vengaboys has arrived in Mumbai.

The band is all set to perform spectacular concert at Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai on Friday and will next perform in Bengaluru on November 6.

The group is known for their hit singles 'We Like to Party', 'Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!', and 'We're Going to Ibiza'.

The group was the creation of Dutch producers Wessel van Diepen and Dennis van den Driesschen. It consists of lead vocalist Kim Sasabone, female vocalist Denise Post-Van Rijswijk and male vocalists Robin Pors and Donny Latupeirissa. Casting and selection of the act was done by van Diepen.

article-image

