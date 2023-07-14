 Mumbai: Shocking Video Shows Horse Carriage Crashing Into Barrier At Set Of TV Show; Police Complaint Filed After 2 Horses Injured
HomeEntertainmentMumbai: Shocking Video Shows Horse Carriage Crashing Into Barrier At Set Of TV Show; Police Complaint Filed After 2 Horses Injured

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 08:03 PM IST
PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animalsha) has taken a stand against animal cruelty once again, as they recently filed a complaint with the Aarey police station. 

The complaint is directed at Sobo Films, a production company, following the emergence of photos and videos showing two horses getting injured on the set of an upcoming television show. This incident occurred during the filming of Ek Mahanayak: Dr BR Ambedkar.

HERE'S WHY THE COMPLAINT HAD TO BE FILED

Reports indicate that at least one horse suffered a fracture after a mishap on the set. The horses, harnessed to a carriage, collided with a barrier, causing the unfortunate injury.

Concerned about the welfare of these animals, PETA India reached out to the channel and production house for a comment but unfortunately did not receive any response.

PETA India is not stopping there; they have also taken their formal complaint to the Animal Welfare Board of India. Additionally, a complaint has been sent to Dr. Avinash Dhakane, IAS, the managing director of Maharashtra Film, Stage & Cultural Development Corporation Limited, which is responsible for overseeing Film City.

PETA has previously lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against Madras Talkies in 2021 when a horse died on the set of Ponniyin Selvan.

SIMILAR CONTROVERSIES IN THE PAST

This incident brings to mind similar controversies that have occurred in the film industry. In 2011, the big-budget HBO show "Luck," starring Dustin Hoffman and executive produced by Michael Mann, faced an abrupt shutdown when three horses died during production.

