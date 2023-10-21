 Mumbai: Salman Khan’s Bodyguard Shera’s Mother Files FIR Against Building Secretary For 'Criminal Intimidation'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMumbai: Salman Khan’s Bodyguard Shera’s Mother Files FIR Against Building Secretary For 'Criminal Intimidation'

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s Bodyguard Shera’s Mother Files FIR Against Building Secretary For 'Criminal Intimidation'

The complaint was filed in Andheri by Shera's mother.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 08:18 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Salman Khan’s Bodyguard Shera’s Mother Files FIR Against Building Secretary For 'Criminal Intimidation' | Photo Via Instagram

Salman Khan's bodyguard Gurmeet Singh Jolly aka Shera's mother has allegedly filed an FIR against her building secretary in Mumbai for 'criminal intimidation,' said a report in ETimes.

The report further states that the FIR has been registered under sections 509, 506, and 500 of the IPC. The charges include insulting a woman’s modesty, criminal intimidation, and defamation

Read Also
Salman Khan on receiving death threats: 'Not possible to go alone anywhere, there are so many Sheras...
article-image

Reportedly, Shera’s mother, who resides in Andheri reached out to the DN Nagar police station, to seek legal action against her building committee member. Further, the report states that the charges against the member include the usage of defamatory or derogatory language intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

Shera has not yet released an official statement with regard to the FIR filed by his mother.

Shera has been working with Salman for 28 years now. The duo share a close bond together. He is regularly seen with the actor, as the chief of his security detail. In fact, Salman has also dedicated his film Bodyguard to Shera.

Reacting to this, in an interview, Shera said, "Who else has ever done such a thing for his bodyguard in the industry? I am like a horse decked up at a wedding to carry the groom. I am only concerned about my Maalik (Salman) and wherever he goes, I am there. I am his Yes Man. Till date, whatever Maalik has asked, I’ve done. That is why I am a part of Maalik’s family."

Read Also
Did you know? Salman Khan's first meet with bodyguard Shera had a Hollywood connection
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sushmita Sen Arrives In Pink To Visit Durga Puja Pandal In Mumbai

Sushmita Sen Arrives In Pink To Visit Durga Puja Pandal In Mumbai

Hina Khan REACTS As Mumbai Records 'Poor' Air Quality Than Delhi: 'Can't Even Breathe'

Hina Khan REACTS As Mumbai Records 'Poor' Air Quality Than Delhi: 'Can't Even Breathe'

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s Bodyguard Shera’s Mother Files FIR Against Building Secretary For...

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s Bodyguard Shera’s Mother Files FIR Against Building Secretary For...

Shah Rukh Khan To Play A Soldier In Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, FIRST Poster & International Release...

Shah Rukh Khan To Play A Soldier In Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, FIRST Poster & International Release...

Elvish Yadav Slams boAt For Using 'Personal Mockery' To Endorse Their Products, Electronics Brand...

Elvish Yadav Slams boAt For Using 'Personal Mockery' To Endorse Their Products, Electronics Brand...