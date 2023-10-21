Mumbai: Salman Khan’s Bodyguard Shera’s Mother Files FIR Against Building Secretary For 'Criminal Intimidation' | Photo Via Instagram

Salman Khan's bodyguard Gurmeet Singh Jolly aka Shera's mother has allegedly filed an FIR against her building secretary in Mumbai for 'criminal intimidation,' said a report in ETimes.

The report further states that the FIR has been registered under sections 509, 506, and 500 of the IPC. The charges include insulting a woman’s modesty, criminal intimidation, and defamation

Reportedly, Shera’s mother, who resides in Andheri reached out to the DN Nagar police station, to seek legal action against her building committee member. Further, the report states that the charges against the member include the usage of defamatory or derogatory language intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

Shera has not yet released an official statement with regard to the FIR filed by his mother.

Shera has been working with Salman for 28 years now. The duo share a close bond together. He is regularly seen with the actor, as the chief of his security detail. In fact, Salman has also dedicated his film Bodyguard to Shera.

Reacting to this, in an interview, Shera said, "Who else has ever done such a thing for his bodyguard in the industry? I am like a horse decked up at a wedding to carry the groom. I am only concerned about my Maalik (Salman) and wherever he goes, I am there. I am his Yes Man. Till date, whatever Maalik has asked, I’ve done. That is why I am a part of Maalik’s family."

