Mumbai: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Faisu, others attend Aslam Shaikh's Malad Masti

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 28, 2022, 09:18 AM IST
article-image
The Malad Masti event that was attended by many celebs like Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, Varun Sharma, Ganesh Acharya at Inorbit Mall on Sunday.

The idea behind this event was about how people should step out and meet friends, watch new things and enjoy, rather than just watch things on their mobile at home. The event was an opportunity for people to enjoy and spend a good weekend outside their homes.

Malad Masti was not just an entertainment event but also a means to connect entertainment and families and create awareness.

MLA Aslam Shaikh said that the main aim and message of the event this year revolved around child abuse. It is important that people are made aware and children be protected against evil forces in society.

Varun Sharma, Faisu Shaikh, singers Amit Gupta, Brajesh Shandilya, Mubeen Saudagar and Ganesh Acharya interacted with the crowd at the event. More than 5,000 people attended the event organised by MLA Aslam Shaikh.

