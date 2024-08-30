Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan Leases ₹17.5 Crore Luxury Juhu Apartment For ₹4.5 Lakh Per Month

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in the critically-acclaimed film Chandu Champion, has reportedly leased his Juhu apartment for Rs 4.5 lakh per month.

According to a report in Moneycontrol, the lease and license agreement was registered on August 28. It involved a stamp duty payment of Rs 42,500.

Kartik, alongside his mother Mala Tiwari, bought the 1,912-square-foot apartment in Siddhi Vinayak Building of Presidency Co-operative Society in Juhu for Rs 17.5 crore in June 2024. The purchase, which included two parking spaces, came with a stamp duty of Rs 1.05 crore and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

The actor’s family already owns an apartment on the eighth floor of the same building. For the purchase, Kartik had appointed his mother to manage daily affairs by assigning power of attorney on her name.

The report further stated that in 2023, Kartik's mother had rented a 3,681-square-foot apartment from Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, at a monthly rent of Rs 7.5 lakh with a security deposit of Rs 45 lakh for a 36-month lease.

Juhu is the most sought after address for the Bollywood celebrities from the yesteryear as well as the present generation. Some of them include megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jeetendra, Hema Malini, Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha, Zayed Khan, Fardeen Khan, and others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik is set to have an impressive future in Bollywood with a series of highly anticipated films. He will next be seen in much-awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the sequel to his successful 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh, and a new, untitled romantic musical directed by Anurag Basu.