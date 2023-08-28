Mumbai: Kajol Buys ₹7.64 Crore Sleek Office Space In Andheri's Oshiwara

Bollywood actress Kajol has added yet another prized property to her real estate collection. Fresh off the heels of her apartment purchase earlier this year, she has now acquired a sleek office space in the bustling city of Mumbai.

According to exclusive documents unearthed by Propstack and reported by Money Control, Kajol's latest acquisition involves an office space spanning an expansive carpet area of 194.67 square meters.

Nestled within the renowned Signature Building on the vibrant Oshiwara's Veera Desai Road in Andheri West, Mumbai, this prime location is set to become Kajol's new professional hub.

SHE PREVIOUSLY BOUGHT AN APARTMENT WORTH ₹16.50 CR

The transaction inked on July 28, further cements Kajol's keen eye for prime real estate. This strategic move follows her earlier purchase of a luxurious apartment worth ₹16.50 crore, boasting a generous 2,493 square feet area and four exclusive car parking.

Husband Ajay Devgn isn't far behind in making grand acquisitions, having recently acquired five office spaces valued at ₹45.09 crore.

KAJOL'S WORK FRONT

The actress continues to shine on the screen as well. With recent appearances in the Netflix anthology 'Lust Stories 2' and the Disney+ Hotstar series 'The Trial', she's shown her versatility as an actress.

In 'The Trial', she embodies the role of Noyonika Sengupta, a tenacious housewife turned lawyer, navigating a web of complex relationships while seeking justice for her imprisoned husband.

Looking ahead, Kajol's fans can anticipate her next venture, 'Do Patti', in collaboration with Kriti Sanon. This eagerly awaited film, produced by Kathha Pictures and co-produced by Kriti Sanon herself is expected to stream exclusively on Netflix. Under the direction of Shashanka Chaturvedi, the movie stars Kajol and Kriti Sanon in lead role.

