Mumbai: HC Disposes Of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Habeas Corpus Petition Amid Ongoing Settlement Talks With Estranged Wife Zainab

Considering the ongoing settlement between actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife, the Bombay High Court on Friday disposed of the habeas corpus (produce person in court) filed by the actor which sought that his estranged wife Zainab be directed to reveal the whereabouts of their 12-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son.

A bench headed by Justice Revati Mohite-Dere said that since the couple is exploring settlement and is in the process of finalising the consent terms the petition does not survive.

Siddiqui had filed the petition early this year contending that his wife and children are citizens of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He claimed that his wife brought their children from Dubai to India without informing him which was affecting their education as they were not attending school. He learnt about the same after receiving a message from their school.

The high court, in February, has suggested that the couple resolve their differences pertaining to their two minor children so that their “education is not disturbed”. The court asked the couple to “put an end to” their differences.

In April, the judges had asked Zainab to bring the children to the court where they interacted with them.

Meanwhile, the two explored the possibility of settlement.

Siddiqui has also filed a defamation suit against his brother and wife seeking damages of Rs 100 crore.

Zainab filed a domestic violence case against the actor which is pending before the Magistrate's court.