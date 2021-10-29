Mumbai cruise drugs bust: Aryan Khan gets a haircut, to come out of Arthur Road Jail with new look

Mumbai: Aryan the son of Superstar star Sharukh Khan who was lodged inside the Arthur road jail for around 22 days will come out with a new look on Saturday. Sources from the prison claim Aryan had a haircut recently, as his long hair were not as per the jail manual rules.



Sources from the prison department claim Aryan had a haircut last Saturday i.e last weekend. "Aryan had long and stylish hair which was not allowed inside as per the jail manual. Usually the haircut is done in the after barrack. Where usually inmates who are lodged for years or convicts are given the duty to cut their hair. They give a simple look to inmates as they are not hairstylists or trained barber's," said sources from the prison department.

The sources further added Aryan was not given any VIP treatment inside the jail for being the son of a Superstar son Aryan Khan. "He was getting breakfast, lunch and dinner as per the jail manual like other inmates. Also, he was allowed to get books for reading from the jail library. In the tenure inside jail he got a money order of Rs 4,500, which he used to get things from the jail canteen," added the official.



Also, Shahrukh Khan who once visited Arthur road jail was allowed to meet his son Aryan, following the procedure. He was allowed to meet in the Mulaqat room like every other inmates.



Advocate Aslam Merchant, father of Arbaz Merchant, who is lodged inside along with Aryan, said he met his son thrice in the mulaqat room in the last few days. "My son requested that I release him at the earliest. He was going through a sleepless night and was not able to eat food inside and even had lost weight. We realized about the life inside, when my son is inside and suffering. God should not show such days to anyone," added Merchant.



When questioned by the jail authorities about the weight loss and Arbaz not eating food, the official said, "Every inmate is given food on time and is having it. Even if it's Aryan or some other. They should have the daily food given by the authorities. We can't give them chicken Biryani or delicious food as per their choice or needs. It's a jail after all and no one wants to repeat the same mistake and come inside," said an official on condition of anonymity.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 10:36 PM IST