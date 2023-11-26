Mumbai: Congress Leader Demands Action Against Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday & Others For 'Cruelty Against Pythons' At Ambanis' Birthday Party

Congress leader Rakesh Shetty has urged the Mumbai Police to register an FIR against several Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, as well as Anant Ambani and Isha Ambani for "demonstrating cruelty against snakes" at the birthday party of Isha's children, which was hosted at the Jio World Centre in BKC on November 18.

This comes after several photos and videos from the birthday bash went viral on the internet. The party was hosted by the Ambanis as Isha's twins Krishna and Aadiya turned 1, and it was attended by the who's who of Bollywood.

In one of the viral videos, Anant Ambani was seen handing over a snake to SRK, which the actor casually carried and posed with. Ananya too shared a slew of pictures playing with the snakes at the party.

In a letter dated November 23, Shetty wrote to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, BKC, that strict action must be taken against the Ambanis and the celebs for "animal cruelty".

"Request for filing an FIR against Shri Anant Ambani, Smt Radhika Merchant, Shri Shah Rukh Khan, Ms Shanaya Kapoor, Ms Ananya Panday and Ms Isha Ambani for their brazen attempts to violate the provisions as enshrined in 'The Wildlife (Protection) Amendment Act, 2022 at a birthday bash organised by Ms Isha Ambani at Jio World Centre, BKC, on 18th November 2023 wherein they openly demonstrated cruelty against pythons and treated pythons as playing objects," the subject of Shetty's letter read.

The cops are yet to respond to his letter.

Apart from SRK, Ananya and Shanaya, the birthday bash of Isha and Anand Piramal's twins was attended by a number of other celebs including Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Aditya Roy Kapur, and others.

Not just snakes, but in the photos and videos, the guests can also be seen playing around with puppies at the birthday bash.