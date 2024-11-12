 Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor Leases Out Luxurious Worli Apartment For ₹20 Lakh Per Month
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 03:14 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor | Instagram

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor recently rented out his luxurious apartment in Mumbai’s prestigious 360 West, Worli. According to Square Yards, the property spans 5,395 sq. ft. (501.21 sq. m) of carpet area and 573.78 sq. m (6,175.42 sq. ft) of built-up area, with three dedicated car parking spaces.

The apartment, originally purchased in May 2024 for Rs. 58.6 crore was jointly acquired by Shahid and Mira Kapoor. 360 West, developed by Oberoi Realty, is a high-end residential project spread over 1.58 acres, offering 4 and 5 BHK ready-to-move-in apartments.

About The Lease Agreement

The lease agreement, registered in November 2024, is for a tenure of 60 months with an initial security deposit of Rs. 1.23 crore. As per Square Yards, the property will generate an average gross rental yield of 4-5%. The lease follows a tiered rental structure, starting at Rs. 20.5 lakh per month and gradually increasing to Rs. 23.98 lakh by the end of the term in five years. Additionally, the agreement includes a rent-free period for the first 10 months.

Shahid Kapoor joined the league of celebrities who have recently rented out their luxury properties in Mumbai. Some other notable celebrities who have rented out their properties in recent period include Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

