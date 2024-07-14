Mukesh Ambani Gets Emotional At Bahu Radhika Merchant's Vidaai Ceremony After Wedding To Anant Ambani (VIDEO)

After being engaged for two years, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant finally tied the knot in a grand ceremony on July 12, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai.

An unseen video circulating on social media shows Radhika's vidaai ceremony taking place after her wedding to Anant. Mukesh Ambani standing by Anant's side can be seen getting emotional.

Radhika was seen getting teary-eyed, and later, another person handed her a silver lamp. Veer Pahariya can be seen in the video.

Check out the unseen video:

Shortly after the video was released, netizens reacted and praised Mukesh Ambani for openly showing his emotions. A user commented, "Mukesh sir is also crying, only a father who has daughter can understand this feeling."

While another wrote, "Mukesh Ambani is really genuine. All these videos are a proof why he is god's fav." "Such a humble father in law … look at his eyes ….you are so lucky girl," read a third comment.

Another comment read, "Ambani!! Man of MN the tears in your eyes for someone else daughter truly made me respect you a love you a lot, admiration." A user said, "Have u noticed mukesh Ambani sir is also got emotional."

Anant and Radhika's wedding was attended by thousands of guests including prominent figures from the political, Bollywood, and sports arenas, as well as top international personalities.

The couple's first pre-wedding festivities took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, from March 1-3, 2024. Anant and Radhika's second pre-wedding was a cruise party a four-day event that took place from May 29th to June 1.