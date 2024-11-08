 MTV Splitsvilla 5 Fame Nitin Chauhaan Dies At 35, Mumbai Police Suspects Suicide
Actor Nitin Chauhaan was found dead in Mumbai on Thursday, at the age of 35. An investigation has been launched and as per initial information, the Mumbai Police is suspecting it to be a case of suicide. He is known for his stints in shows like MTV Splitsvilla 5, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Crime Patrol, and others.

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
Actor Nitin Chauhaan, known for his stints in shows like MTV Splitsvilla 5, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Crime Patrol, and others, was found dead in Mumbai on Thursday, at the age of 35. An investigation has been launched and as per initial information, the Mumbai Police is suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

The news of his death was confirmed by actress Sayantani Ghosh and Nitin's co-star Sudeep Sahir. Actress Vibhuti Thaakur took to her Instagram handle to pen a heartbreaking note for her friend. She wrote, "Rest in peace, my dear. I'm really shocked and sad. I wish you had the strength to face all the troubles. I wish you were mentally strong like your body."

As per reports, Nitin's father informed his friends about the actor's death on Thursday, and he rushed to Mumbai from Delhi to collect the mortal remains of his son.

Nitin was born in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, and he rose to fame after he emerged as the winner of the reality show, Dadagiri 2. He had also appeared in shows like Crime Patrol, Gumraah, Zindagi Dot Com, Savdhaan India, among other projects.

Nitin's close friend, Kuldeep, told Times of India that he was supposed to travel to Khatu Shyam Ji's temple next month with the late actor. He also shared that Nitin was a travel enthusiast and that last month, he had made plans to visit Rajasthan. "He would frequently travel between Mumbai and Delhi. He was such an important part of our lives. Nitin was always the one who made sure we were comfortable during our trips," Kuldeep said.

Kuldeep also shared that he had no idea about Nitin going through personal turmoil. "We shared everything with each other, and there were no financial problems," he informed.

Nitin's family is yet to issue an official statement.

