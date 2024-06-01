Mr & Mrs Mahi Box Office Collection Day 1: Janhvi Kapoor & RajKummar Rao's Film Registers Decent Opening, Earns ₹7 Crore

Janhvi Kapoor and RajKummar Rao's Mr & Mrs Mahi, which hit the big screens on May 31, did a decent first day business at the box office. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the romantic sports drama received polarised reviews from critics as well as the audience. The film did surprisingly well on the first day of its release.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mr & Mrs Mahi earned Rs 7 crore in India. It had an overall 56.15 per cent Hindi occupancy on Friday. The highest occupancy of 86 per cent was seen in Jaipur whereas Mumbai and Pune saw 55.5 per cent and 61.25 per cent occupancies, respectively.

Mr & Mrs Mahi has become RajKummar's biggest opening ever and Janhvi's second-best opener after Dhadak.

Also, the film performed well at national multiplexes as its release coincided with Cinema Lovers' Day. On the occasion, the ticket prices were reduced to Rs 99 and Rs 199.

The film is expected to perform well in its first weekend (June 1 and June 2).

Mr & Mrs Mahi is facing a clash with Divya Khosla's Savi and kids' action-animation film Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan which features Anupam Kher.

Both Janhvi and RajKummar are seen playing the roles of cricketers in Mr & Mrs Mahi and the story of the film revolves around their imperfectly perfect partnership.

The Free Press Journal's review of the film read, "The first question with Mr & Mrs Mahi is whether the film is a love story set against the backdrop of cricket or a sports film driven by a couple and their failed dreams? Director Sharan Sharma teams up with his favourite Janhvi Kapoor after Gunjan Saxena and they have miserably failed this time. Sharan’s film is a lengthy and predictable affair."

It added, "The second half is a never-ending battle — a mix-up of Aashiqui 2, a bit of Abhimaan and then the obvious repentance. The film also has a mandatory mother-son scene for the awakening — a typical formula to stir an emotion. Rajkummar is brilliant but pointless to the film. Janhvi seemed to have travelled from the sets of Bawaal to this one but her hard work is evident."

The film also stars Kumud Mishra, Arjit Taneja, Rajesh Sharma and Zarina Wahab.