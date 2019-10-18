Zombieland 2: Double Tap is a hilarious entertainer

Film: Zombieland 2: Double Tap

Cast: Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, Rosario Dawson

Director: Ruben Fleischer

Rating. * * * +

Arriving just in time for Diwali replete with fireworks, Gandhian references and an Indian peacenik, Zombieland 2: Double Tap is bound to please fans of its predecessor. Helmed by Ruben Fleischer, the action comedy co-written by Deadpool duo (Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese) kicks-off in the ruins of the White House, and mayhem erupts as the foster ‘family’ attempts to stay alive while staving off a vastly more ghastly flesh-eater that has mutated in the zombie apocalypse across America.

The dystopian bleakness and cannibalism (as usual, your reviewer looked at the bottom of the screen) is juxtaposed with wacky humour and gross irreverence. In the White House for example, Van Gogh is ignored, Abe Lincoln is disrespected and Jesus, mocked (an understatement, really).

Of course, you are not to take any of this seriously, specially not when the cast is so stellar, most returning from the original and now joined by feisty Nevada (Rosario Dawson,) dim-witted Madison (Zoey Deutch), and Columbus and Tallahassee’s ‘doppelgängers’, Albuquerque (Luke Wilson) and Flagstaff (Thomas Middleditch).

Interestingly, most of the characters have place names, for example, Wichita (Stone), Tallahassee (Harrelson), Little Rock (Breslin) In the end, the survivalists are saved by Elvis Presley memorabilia and the non-violent pacifists by a miracle. Go figure. And enjoy.

ronitatorcato@gmail.com