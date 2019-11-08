Trolling is a reality you can't run from

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who next will be seen onscreen in "The Girl On The Train", has said that she looks at social media trollers with compassion. She added that trollers must be dealing with problems in lives, which is why they vent their anger on someone else by such an action.

"I feel it (trolling) is a reality you can't run away from. You have to be positive no matter what the situation is because I feel people who troll others must be going through some kind of problems, or they must be feeling sad about themselves or they must be angry with something. So, they express their anger by commenting on your social media posts", said Aditi, while interacting with media at an award show.

She added: "I feel that the only thing that you can do is to look at them with compassion and with hope that they feel better soon. Sometimes, I even write to them that hope you have a better day'. You can only wish them well. There must be some reason behind their anger." Aditi next will be seen onscreen in "The Girl On The Train" along with Parineeti Chopra and Kirti Kulhari.

--IANS