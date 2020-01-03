The Informer Movie review: Gritty crime tale

Film: The Informer

Cast: Rosamund Pike, Joel Kinnaman, Clive Owen, Common, Ana De Armas, Sam Spruell, Eugene Lipinski

Director: Andrea Di Stefano

Rating: * * *

Gritty and gripping for the most part, this adaptation of the 2016 Swedish crime novel Three Seconds by Anders Roslund and Börge Hellström, has been relocated to New York City by an Italian actor turned director Andrea Di Stefano with screenwriters Rowan Joffe and Matt Cook. Joel Kinnaman plays the stolid, tattooed central character, Peter Koslow, an ex soldier turned jailbird who is pressurised by FBI handler Wilcox (Rosamund Pike) and her boss Montgomery (Clive Owen) into working as their stool pigeon with a view to demolishing a Polish drugs cartel headed by a character known as The General (Eugene Lipinski) but the sting goes awry when an undercover cop is killed.

NYPD detective Grens (well played by rapper/actor, Common) is obsessed with finding the murderer while Peter is pushed back into the jaws of the beast, the very penal system which had incarcerated him for protecting his wife (Ana de Armas) in a fracas.

As story lines go, there is little that is original or innovative in The Informer. The set action pieces, especially inside the prison, are intense. But the spectacle of a victim of the system, a David taking on the Goliath force of the FBI, the cops and the drugs mafia, is what makes this thriller well worth a watch.