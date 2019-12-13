The Body: Unimpressive whodunit

Film: The Body

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Vedhika Kumar, Shobita Dhulipala, Rukhsar Rehman

Director: Jeethu Joseph

Rating: * *

The 2012 Spanish mystery thriller ‘The Body’ directed by Oriol Paulo, after being officially remade as Game in Kannada-Tamil, now gets resurrected in Jeethu Joseph’s desi Hindi version of the same name. The film is also getting an English language version directed by Isaac Ezban to be released in 2020. Wonder why there’s so much interest in a not so unusual mystery thriller that trails the search for the body of a wife, a businesswoman, Maya (Shobita Dhulipala), that goes missing from the morgue.

The intrigue here circles around the husband Ajay Puri’s (Emraan Hashmi) torrid extra-marital affair with his student Ritu (Vedhika Kumar). Jairaj Rawal (Rishi Kapoor), the investigator assigned to the case thinks its a cut-and-dried case but the narrative unwinds slowly to reveal otherwise. It’s a contorted story that orbits around love, betrayal and death.

Jeethu Joseph, who fashioned the super successful and well-appreciated Malayalam film ‘Dhrishyam’ makes his Bollywood debut as director with this film but its not a distinctive or impressive one. Despite having the Spanish film to fall back on, the adapted screenplay fails to raise interest and the narrative chugs along lethargically to a reveal that everyone is well aware of by now.

The narrative confined largely within the walls of a mortuary fails to set-up edge-of-the-seat thrills. Instead, what we get is routine investigation that seems never-ending and pointless. It’s merely psychological game-playing but the overdone background score and unimpressive editing don’t raise the tension enough to matter. The scenario plays out like one of the episodes of a TV crime series. There’s really no depth or dimension in this telling. It rather feels like the Director lost the plot midway through the film.

Some of the sequences defy logic. Jeethu Joseph’s directorial skills are not sharp enough to make this reprise valuable. Like most Emraan Hashmi films, this one is accompanied by soulful ballads and that could become the selling point for the film that is neither taut nor thrilling in effect. Rishi plays his affable charm to good effect, Emraan Hashmi is believable enough, Shobita Dhulipala and Vedhika Kumar though attractive, fail to imbue their respective acts with enough conviction to make this film smart and worthy.

Johnsont307@gmail.com