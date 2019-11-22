Remember Amnesia: Definitely forgettable story

Film: Remember Amnesia

Cast: Dileep Rao, Tovah Feldshuh, Lisa Ann Walter, Curtiss Cook, Shruti Marathe, Mahesh Manjrekar, Vijay Patkar, Mohan Agashe

Director: Dr. Ravi Godse

Rating: **

Dr. Ravi Godse director/actor, of little known films like Help Me, Help You (2009), Dr. Ravi & Mr. Hyde (2007) has dared to produce, script and direct this new release, Remember Amnesia. About a US based Indian origin Doctor, Dr. Jai (Dileep Rao) suffering from memory loss due to an accident while on a sabbatical in India, the film is extremely amateurish and fails to make sense.

The narrative involves clichéd stereotypical characters like two silly conmen (Vijay Patkar and Anand Kale) conning the hapless Doctor out of his carry bag, wallet and laptop, a chief administrator (Mahesh Manjrekar) of a Kolhapur based hospital who prefers to read his newspaper rather than treat patients and a bleeding heart young female doctor (Shruti Marathe) who goes out of her way to take the amnesiac patient under her wings – to the extent of belatedly paying for his MRI scan and even welcoming him into her home.

This budding romance is hindered by the mystery regarding the amnesiac’s wife’s disappearance – hinted at in ‘negative’ type flashbacks and a belated police investigation in the local area.

The narrative, which begins quite promisingly in a Hospital set-up in Pittsburg, USA, starts faltering once the relocation to India happens. Godse appears to have a distinct angst against an alleged lack of hospitality by Indians towards NRI’s and basically uses the end of the film to palm off a sermon about it. The traffic analogy he uses to explain that is a hoot.

Other than Dileep Rao who appears efficient, all actors appear stilted and their dialogue delivery is laughable. Vijay Patkar and Anand Kale sound out-of-sorts uttering weird sounding English language dialogues, Mahesh Manjrekar is taciturn and non-communicative to a fault and Shruti Marathe seems to be in studied, slo-mo TV serial mode.

Even a veteran Thespian like Dr. Mohan Agashe is made to do a thankless non-dignifying cameo as a cop. Indian American Physician, Dr. Godse’s attempt to bring together award winning Hollywood, Bollywood and Marathi stars is plagued by faulty casting, poor scripting and arrested development... and the amnesia central to this plot, is catching!

