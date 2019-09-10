Ready Or Not Movie Review: A dose of adrenaline aided with emotion and gore

Film: Ready Or Not

Director: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

Cast: Samara Weaving, Adam Brody, Mark O'Brien, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell

Duration: 97 mins

Stars: 3.5 stars

Review: Ready Or Not takes on a fun, new twist to the age old slasher genre mixed with a bit of horror and suspense adding to its intrigue. The films follows Grace as she marries into the Le Domas family that runs a 'domination' in the games industry. Grace and Alex love each other but all she known about his family is that they are 'fucked up- instead of knowing that they are psycho killers'.

Alex right before getting married tells Grace, 'I am giving you an out right now' but unaware of the horrors she heads right for the aisle. Soon after the ceremonies she is asked to join all family members for a traditional game only played when someone new joins the family. Grace is asked to pull a card out of a magical box that will tell them the game, but she pulls out the one she shouldn't have 'Hide and Seek'. While the whole house gears up to kill her, she hides in a dumbwaiter, waiting.

At first we get a glimpse of what the Le Domas family is capable of and it’s exactly what the trailer suggests. One hopes that Grace played by Samara Weaving will fire some holes too, she rather takes a more gruesome approach. The film mainly takes on the slasher genre while keeping the mystery to drive in the audience. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have stayed true to their genre profile and have perfected their work in this one. The screenplay and script by Guy Busick, R. Christopher Murphy is just the best match of humour and gruesome acts. From everyday clichéd jokes to satanic worship, it all someone finds a way into the 97 minutes long movie and still makes sense.