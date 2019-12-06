Pati Patni Aur Woh: Ananya impresses in this romcom

Film: Pati Patni Aur Woh

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Aparshakti Khurana

Director: Mudassar Aziz

Rating: **1/2

This film is supposedly a remake of the 1978 B R Chopra directed film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. Even though the original was no classic, it had its own charm. Apart from the presence of the delightfully wicked Sanjeev Kumar playing the central role, the film’s plot was bold for that time when extra marital affair was not much heard of. After that there have been quite a few films about the man of the house falling for a woman outside and being dramatically caught in a classic dilemma. Govinda’s Gharwali Baharwali being a classic example. So it comes as a surprise that the makers wanted to remake this film in this time and age, when love outside marriage doesn’t really offer any shock value.

A bright engineer from Kanpur, Abhinav Tyagi (Kartik Aaryan) is married to a physics professor, Vedika (Bhumi Pednekar). Three years into marriage, Abhinav is already bored and that’s when he meets the young and vulnerable Tapasya Singh (Ananya Panday), he’s all set to fall in love.

Director Mudassar Aziz didn’t really have a ground breaking concept in hand to start with, but even then he could have salvaged the situation with some emotional, some genuinely humorous moments. Instead he chooses to tread the safe path and comes up with a few hackneyed, forced lines (dialogues also written by him) that make you feel more jaded than amused. The few and far in between funny lines are given to Aparshakti Khurana, who plays Abhinav’s best buddy, Faheem.

Bhumi plays a bold girl from a small town who starts speaking of sex and virginity soon after saying hello. This fails to shock you too because you have seen that in too many films in recent times. Bhumi fails to impress with her performance, perhaps her half baked role should be blamed for it. Kartik Aryan is good in certain parts but mostly he’s expected to walk around with a wide eyed confused look and that hardly qualifies as good acting. Ananya is the one who manages to appear sane and sorted even in this silly film. Fresh faced and confident, Ananya actually manages to bring in some depth to her performance and that makes one want to see more of her. Aparshakti is good.

Anyone who plays antakshari would tell you that one of the best things about the original Pati Patni aur woh is its quirky song, Thande thande paani se... song. Aziz, for some reason, doesn’t even use that song well, except for making Abhinav casually hum two lines in passing.