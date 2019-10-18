P se Pyaar F se Farraar: Slaughterhouse treatment

Film: P se Pyaar F se Farraar

Cast: Jimmy Sheirgill, Bhavesh Kumar, Kumud Mishra, Seema Azmi, Jyoti Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Girish Kulkarni, Asif Basra, Brajendra Kala, Neha Joshi

Director: Manoj Tiwari

Rating: * * ½

A rather one-dimensional attempt to bring home the brutal truth about caste/religion based murders, this film has a list of able stalwarts putting their best foot forward but the result is still a little too factitious to be heart-touching or eye opening – for that matter. Statistics are thrown at you at the end of this rather vicious two hour plus saga about a political family having to come to terms with the hatred they themselves have sowed in their fervour for power. But it feels rather futile.

The script tries hard to highlight the plight of young lovers who break away from family strictures and traditions to forge their paths of love with marriage to partners belonging to religion and castes other than their own – eventually paying a heavy price for it because of political interventions. Suraj Mali (Bhavesh Kumar), an ace javelin thrower of International potential, an illegitimate offspring of a low caste mother (Seema Azmi) is guiled into falling in love with the rebellious, forward Janvi (Jyoti Yadav), a pampered, upper caste 17 year old girl.

It’s a bit stupid to palm off that construct because she is well aware of her politician father Omvir’s (Kumud Mishra) well publicised antecedents of having inter caste/ inter religious lovers brutalised and killed. Nevertheless, we have to stomach it and see the family pursue the young lovers and eventual dish out vigilante justice – a la Sairat. Kumud Mishra puts on a chilling act and Jimmy Sheirgill as Rajvir, the younger brother who tries hard to play pacifist while an inferno of hatred is raging on, as always, makes himself look rather dignified even when he is party (albeit as silent spectator) to nasty indignities. Sanjay Mishra is wasted in a brief cameo, Girish Kulkarni does well in what looks like a role crafted as an after-thought, while the two young actors seem a little too inhibited to do justice to their roles. This film lacks depth, treatment is obvious and that’s the pity!

