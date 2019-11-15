Motichoor Chaknachoor: Senseless Romantic comedy

Film: Motichoor Chaknachoor

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Athiya Shetty, Navni Parihar, Vibha Chibber, Karuna Pandey

Director: Debamitra Biswal

Rating: * *

This film ‘Motichoor Chanachoor,’ configured to be a comedy, ends up rather belabored and unfunny. The reasoning behind this construct – a marriage of ideas – of Anita aka Annie, girl from Bhopal, wanting to marry an NRI so that she can post photos about ‘phoren country’ life on social media, ending up with a neighbour, 36-year-old accountant working in Dubai, Pushpinder Tyagi (Nawazuddin) – one so desperate that he is willing to marry any willing girl, is definitely not a match-up made in heaven, by any yardstick.

The backdrop, social set-up and milieu is typical of the small town based cinema we have gotten used to of late. Both families are anxiously scouring for life-mates for their respective offspring – with make or break conditions attached. It’s desperately seeking season – while the audience ends of longing for some much needed levity, the characters make heavy-weather of their journey to the altar and thereafter.

Nawazuddin is at ease even in this most ridiculous role (of his career) while Athiya comes across rather awkward and clumsy, saddled with Anita’s foolish demands and silly, meaningless chatter. The songs and background score do little to elevate the rather drab proceedings punctuated by dialogues that sound weird and actions that cry out as discriminatory.

Debamitra Biswal’s unaccomplished, rather tedious, energy sapping narrative fails to bring out the comedic aspects of an unlikely coupling. And the unlikely pairing of Nawazuddin with Athiya (having deep seated differences ranging from age to craft) makes this energy sapping attempted, rom-com, all the more unbelievable!

