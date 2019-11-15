Marjaavaan: Cliched love-revenge story

Film: Marjaavaan

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh, Nassar, Ravi Kishen

Director: Milap Milan Zaveri

Rating: **

A masalafied matinee feature, this Milap Milan Zaveri directed film appears to be going to extraordinary lengths to get the front-benches on its side. Unfortunately like the moth-eaten content, that antiquated expectation can no longer be valid – given the transposition of single screens into multiplexes and the consequent high priced tickets obliterating their very existence altogether.

A story of love, betrayal, heartbreak and revenge – with music and mayhem streaking through its core, Marjaavaan caters more to baser instincts rather than a high-minded thought process. Raghu (Sidharth Malhotra), a prominent goon of a tanker Mafioso, engages in gamey fisticuffs with bad guys while mouthing the most ridiculously inane dialogue – to begin with.

Then he meets mute Zoya (Tara Sutaria) and love blossoms – unfortunately destiny is not meant to be kind. Vishnu (a visually diminished Reitesh Deshmukh) is the evil one who leads this story on to an out-of-control, unfulfilling finish. Along the route you get clichéd set-ups, loud, bombastic dialoguebaazi, cacophonic orchestrations, peculiar machismo, unintentionally funny villain and stereotype romance. And it’s all rather thankless.

Sidharth appears sincere, Tara banks on her pretty looks mostly, Reitesh is more funny than fearsome as the diminutive villain, Rakul has too insignificant role to matter and character artistes like Nassar and Ravi Kishen struggle to carve out a strong presence amidst this largely unpalatable, unrelenting, crudely orchestrated mayhem.

The numerous songs, though hummable, only make the engagement tougher here. Though the film has admittedly been designed as a mass entertainer, it’s more than likely to drive the cine goers away rather than towards it.

