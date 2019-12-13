Mamangam: Mammooty in a mundane drama

Film: Mamangam (Released in multiple languages)

Cast: Mammooty, Achuthan, Unni Mukundan, Tarun Arora, Prachi Tahlan, Anu Sithara, Siddique, Kaniha, Ineya, Mohan Sharma, Kaniha, Maala Parvathi, Neeraj Madhav, Idavela Babu, Mannikuttan, Kaviyur Ponnamma

Director: M Padmakumar

Rating: * * 1/2

M Padmakumar’s most ambitious and expensive directorial effort yet, this historical/period film produced and presented on an unprecedented scale (for a Rs 55 Crore big-budget Malyalam film hoping to break-out of the regional restriction) eulogises the folk lore based on a true incident associated with the Mamangam festival started by the Chera Dynasty, held on the banks of the Bharatapuzha river at Tirunavaya, Malabar region, every 12 years. Legend has it that Chandroth Valiya Panicker (Mammooty) slayed thousands before he disappeared from sight and acquired the tag of traitor for not allowing himself to be overpowered and killed after failing in his mission. The Chandroth family, plagued by that dishonour, is only too willing to send out their next generation warrior Chandu Panicker (Unni Mukundan) and his young 12-year-old nephew Chanthunni (Master Achuthan) on their do or die mission. En route they encounter Kuruppachan (Mammooty) an effeminate master of the arts who runs a pleasure house that boasts of especially skilled danseuses whose fame leads even the Zamorins and their henchmen to seek them out.

In the course of the film we are made to realise that Kuruppachan is none other than Chandroth Valiya Panicker who gave up arms in a bid to stem the foolhardy tradition of sending out surviving men from the family as sacrifice to honour an ancient oath of vengeance. The film’s philosophical bent is rather flimsy with most of it coming to us as lip service. The narrative is plagued by reams of dialogue – much of it merely meaningless chatter. The Adapted screenplay and dialogues by Shankar Ramakrishnan fail to bring home the point that the suicidal war cry by the Chandroth family becomes agonisingly meaningless when there are just a handful of men left to do the deed. The narrative also gets waylaid by a subplot involving differing versions of a murder and essentially kills all interest in the titular conceit.

The opening sequence where Mammooty takes a flying leap, slaying several Zamorin warriors before aiming for the ruler, just does not stick it. The fleet footed, flying warrior concept was better realised in Ang Lee’s ‘Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon’ and Padmakumar’s and action director Shyam Kaushal’s efforts look ridiculous in comparison – even a decade later. Here, close-ups of fancy foot moments and digitally designed jumps look fake and are totally unconvincing. It’s only in the latter half when Chanthunni (Master Achuthan) takes the fight into enemy camp that the film picks up any interest. His fights have been choreographed with care and look fairly believable.

While the period aesthetics and setting are above par, the narrative and plotting fail to raise interest. A surfeit of dialogue and too many songs play spoilsport while unimportant characters get far too much screen time. Mammooty, looking out-of-place in battle sequences, comes into his own only when he has to pontificate on the fruitlessness of suicidal war strategy. Raja Mohammad had enough scope to be scrupulous and ruthless with his editing but that was not to be. Even Manoj Pillai’s camerawork seems rather ordinary with its choppy estrangements.