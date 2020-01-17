Jai Mummy Di: Anything but entertaining

Film: Jai Mummy Di

Cast: Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall, Supriya Pathak Shah, Poonam Dhillon, Danish Hussain

Rating: one

Jai Mummy Di is supposedly a romcom. But director Navjot Gulati’s film offers no fun moments and thus making us not at all interested in the romance happening between the two lead characters, Saanjh Bhalla (Sonnalli Seygall) and Puneet Khanna (Sunny Singh).

Luv Ranjan’s earlier films, though accused of being misogynistic, had some hilarious moments to remember them by. But this one, also part produced by Ranjan, offers zero entertainment and by the time you reach the second half, you are looking for a way out.

The story idea might have appeared great on paper. Two women, Pinky Bhalla (Poonam Dhillon) and Laali Khanna (Supriya Pathak) hate each other with vengeance, even though they have been neighbours and also classmates once upon a time. Nobody knows the reason for their hatred for each other. Rather predictably the children of the two fall in love with each other but are too afraid to break it to their respective mums. Saanjh and Puneet decide to get married to the people of their mothers’ choice, but can’t seem to forget each other.

But then this was just the seed of a story idea. Evidently not much thought is put into the script or the development of the story after that, and the writing and direction (both done by Gulati) entirely depended on corny lines and convenient situations to carry the story forward.

While the mothers had nothing to do except scorn at each other, the lead pair rather uncharmingly romance each other. The big suspense about why the mummies are fighting is also so lacklustre that you would have been perfectly fine without that revelation. There are quite a few songs, but they don’t really add any value to the dull story.

Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall are just about okay in their individual capacity but don’t share much of a chemistry when brought together. Poonam Dhillon walks around with one expression through the film. Supriya Pathak, an otherwise excellent actor, is reduced to making faces and frowning through the film. Surprisingly, Alok Nath is part of the film but isn’t given much to do. Or one wonders if his portions were hurriedly chopped off after the me to controversy?

Honestly, staring at an Egyptian mummy for an hour and half might be more interesting than watching this one.

