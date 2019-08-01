Hobbs and Shaw Movie Review: This ‘Fast and Furious’ spin-off is an eye candy for muscle heads

Film: Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw

Director: David Leitch

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Helen Mirren

Duration: 135 minutes

Stars: 3 stars

Review:

Directed by David Leitch of Deadpool 2 Hobbs and Shaw is made for summer time entertainment that will bring you picturesque locations, some amazing driving, high tech inventions and a lot of information with a formula story.

While Fast and Furious started out as a pioneer franchise that ventured into the unknown, the spin off uses its formula to drag the story and mint some more money. In the effort, actors like Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba and even Ryan Reynolds gets dragged into it. Characters Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw have been part of the previous two installments of the franchise together and manage to keep their chemistry afloat. Rest however is dragged on based of what the franchise in best known for, some muscle, tech and locations, but the makers have forgotten the audience has evolved over the past decade since the series started.

The film starts with an MI6 agent Hattie Shaw (played by Vanessa Kirby), being framed for a crime of killing her own team and running off with a deadly virus. A virus that could end the world and humanity as we know it within matter or days. She has been framed as a rouge agent by Black superman (as he likes to call himself) played by Idris Elba and works for a high tech company that wants man to evolve with the help of genocide. The film then follows Hobbs, Shaw and his sister Hattie as they piss each other off with Deadpool inspired insult, based interaction and help deeper their bond.

We get a pleasing, fan service fill even with Ryan Reynolds as his charming self without the Deadpool CGI only to be dragged down by a very weak script and screenplay. There are a lot of scenes that are literally information dumps that explain the characters, their story, emotions and add more characters like Kevin Hart and Ryan Reynolds unapologetically like the audience was supposed to know about it all along.

Along with setting up for a full blown spin off franchise, the film also tries to convince the audience that Deckard Shaw is actually the good guy. By the end, Deckard known as the rouge MI6 agent clears his name, Hobbs gets a love interest and they finishes off a killer villain by working together.

The film is bound to get a thumbs up by the worldwide audience.