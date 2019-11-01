Hexing Movie Review: Tantra Yantra tale

Film: Hexing

Cast: Dominique Swain, Adam Weafer, Emma Eliza Regan, Zeb Moore, Ketan Anand, Nigel Mercier, Conor Marren, Camille Sola

Director: Christophe Lenoir

Rating: * * and a half

Modern revelries are often synonymous with contemporary maladies. Take for example Halloween, a subversion of days that honour and commemorate dead saints and ancestors. What is sacred is rendered grotesque "fun ". Consider also the example of those who use owl body parts for black magic, slaughtering the very bird which transports the goddess Lakshmi during her quest to bestow wealth on the cleanest homes!

In the indie horror film, Hexing, an ancient board used by Tantriks in India is the source of a deadly curse. Unsurprisingly, this object, which is akin to the ouija board used by Western occultist, hexes and vexes the unwary wherever it may be.

India naturally is integral to the story for an explanation in flashback of the mythical history of the board which traverses the sub-continent to Europe.

To France and Ireland home to the principal characters who must grapple with earthly forces and the occult. Starting with the young woman listening to

the owner of an antiques and curios shop in Paris to the residents of a small town in County Kerry, Ireland which boasts 40 shades of green just like arid lands with equal hues of sand!

Likewise the film is blessed with an excellent cast of little known actors notably Dominique Swain as Alice, a lovelorn American in Ireland; Emma Eliza Regan as Hannah, who is estranged from her father David (played by Zeb Moore) and is saddled by grief from her mother's death. Then, there's the toxic boss (Nigel Mercier) of the restaurant where Hannah, Alice and her love interest, the chef Joe ( Adam Weafer) are employed.

You, level headed viewer, are more appalled than spooked as the body count rises in a patchily plotted narrative which bites off more than it can chew and stumbles under its own poorly written weight.