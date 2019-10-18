Ghost: Of cheap thrills and horror

Film: Ghost

Cast: Sanaya Irani, Shivam Bhaarghava, Ameet Chana, Caroline Wilde, Monisha Hassen

Director: Vikram Bhatt

Rating: * *

This film Vikram Bhatt directorial has nothing to do with the moderately successful 2012 ‘Ghost’ written and directed by Puja Jatinder Bedi, which had Shiney Ahuja and Sayali Bhagat in the lead – but it might just be summoning up the Patrick Swayze-Demi Moore starrer in the hope that some of that good charm might hopefully rub-off.

Karan Khanna (Shivam Bhaarghava), a politician of Indian origin in the United Kingdom, is accused of killing his wife. But he claims it was an evil spirit that felled her. He needs to convince his lawyer Simran Singh, one of the best in the United Kingdom, to help his case. Simran is intrigued by the strange occurrences that take place following her acceptance of the brief. But it’s obviously not going to be easy to prove Karan’s innocence without the benefit of concrete proof.

Ghost is literally a floundering exercise in genre film-making. Vikram Bhatt may have made the horror genre his forte but he doesn’t appear to have outgrown his amateur tricks factory look and the flaccid CGI thereof doesn’t do much to convince. The actors are also less than able, here. This film may just be doing time in the theatres before it can find a wider audience on the OTT and allied media platforms. Poorly envisioned horror films like this one are certainly not up to setting the beleaguered box-office on fire this week.

