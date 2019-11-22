Frozen 2: Elsa & Anna win hearts, again!

Film: Frozen 2

Cast: (Voices) Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff

Directors: Chris Buck & Jennifer Lee

Rating: *** 1/2

This beautifully animated sequel comes on the heels of a blockbuster predecessor which was rendered enjoyable by lively music, strong female characters and an interesting plot. The follow up now encourages us to let it go Into the Unknown on a new voyage of discovery with the same and new likeable characters now namely Queen Elsa of Arendelle (voiced by Idina Menzel), she of the magical powers, and her warm muggle of a sibling Anna (Kristen Bell).

Two’s company, the more the merrier. And that includes Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), the iceman (who has a thing for Anna), his reindeer sidekick, Sven, and comical snowman Olaf (voiced by Josh Gad). In Frozen, Elsa gave vent to her isolation by creating ice sculptures; now we see her skimming across the ocean, like Jesus walking on water, but powers to subjugate the

elements, she has not.

The themes of female empowerment, family and teamwork may not be new, but the vividly coloured landscape of fauna particularly the (CGI) water horses and salamanders are wondrous to behold. Small children may get a bit alarmed though, even so Frozen 2 returning directors, Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee must be commended for a visually splendid endeavour that makes for enjoyable viewing by grown-ups.

