A clueless courtroom drama

Film: Chicken Curry Law

Cast: Ashutosh Rana, Natalia Janoszek, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Zakir Hussain, Makarand Deshpande, Mukesh Hariawala, Aman Verma, Ganesh Pai

Director: Shekhar Sirrinn

Rating: * ½

Johnson Thomas

This film hopes to mirror the foreigners’ experience with crime, Law and punishment in India but it fails to do any justice to the setup because the construct is framed in such a way that the implications of being a foreigner and victim of crime in India appear entirely fabricated and without cogent thought. The film doesn’t specify which country Maya Johnson (Natalia Janoszek) comes from and as a result entirely omits the role the country’s Embassy can play in the ‘aggrieved’ construct.

Maya is a belly dancer, guest performer at a club frequented by her rapists – a corrupt Politician’s (Zakir Hussain) son and his nephew. Satya Deshmukh (Nivedita Bhattacharya) is the NGO activist who, hoping to help Maya fight for Justice, employs a pro-bono lawyer-turned-Pav Bhaji stall owner Sitapati Shukla (Ashutosh Rana) while the Rapists who turn into accusers have a heavily accented Muthuswamy (an obviously hammy Makarand Deshpande) to fight their case in favour of the State.

This film wears its defence of an artist/performer as a rape victim like a cloak meant to hide the inherent vulgar displays and evident misogyny that dot it’s rather crude narrative landscape. The courtroom sequences are extremely shoddy and the representation of the Law and the justice system is totally misleading. Even a dependable performer like Ashutosh Rana sways to the ridiculous and Nivedita Bhattacharya is just too annoying to be appreciable. Neither the script nor the treatment lend weight to the intriguing title – so even that instance of interest pales into insignificance here. A rather clueless and uninteresting, rather disgraceful piece of cinema, this!

