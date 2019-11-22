21 Bridges movie review: A thrilling ride

Film: 21 Bridges

Director: Brian Kirk

Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller, J.K. Simmons, Keith David, Stephan James

Rating: ***1/2

In real life, there is innocent blood crying out for justice and justice is served in reel life at least, specifically, in this action packed crime drama about corrupt and idealistic cops. Starring Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) who was just 13 when his cop father was killed on the line of duty, the film is set in the New York City, a city which never sleeps, a marvel of sleek design and super infrastructure captured in

high-contrast camerawork.

It is interesting that NYPD Detective Andre Davis (essayed by Boseman) is depicted as a vengeful, happy cop who is remorseless about his targets. But this, IMHO, is a subversion of the truth. In real life in the US of A, it is white cops who kill with impunity. Anyway, Davis is tasked with investigating a late night shoot out that claims the lives of eight

policemen.

Taking drastic measures, Davis places a lock down of the rail system and all 21 bridges of Manhattan to prevent the killers Michael (Stephan James) and Ray (Taylor Kitsch), both of whom, like Andre, have suffered from absentee fathers and dead siblings from

fleeing.

As he searches for the duo whose backstories are provided in due course, he uncovers a deep conspiracy about a massive drugs haul what with cops killing suspects, and

criminals killing cops.

Screenwriter Adam Mervis and Matthew Michael Carnahan underline police criminality in crafting a noir thriller starring a sterling ensemble cast headed by Boseman who steers the audience from Brooklyn and Chinatown to the abattoirs and the Meatpacking District of NYC in a thrilling if predictable ride.