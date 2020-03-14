Web Movie Review: Dheet Patangey - Silly antics galore

Film: Dheet Patangey
Platform: Hotstar
Cast: Shivin Narang, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Ali Murad, and Hardik Sanghani, Tillotama Shome, Priya Banerjee
Director: Ravi Adhikari
Rating: **
This film revolves around four buddies Anand (Chandan Roy Sanyal) the school teacher who aims to become an investigative reporter, loves old monk and takes pleasure in smoking, Parvez (Ali Murad) the Kashmiri who has finally landed his dream job as an accountant, Sandy (Hardik Sanghani) the Goan who uncharacteristically neither drinks nor smokes and Maddy (Shivin Narang) a failed cricketer, self-confessed Tina Munim fan, who drinks but doesn’t smoke – all coming from different regions of India, living as paying guest in a city and their desire to do something outrageous.
The four donate blood in order to pay for movie tickets and the blood report that comes in that wake claims that one of them has cancer. It’s a ridiculous, unbelievable construct. The nurse hands them an envelope which has no name on it but purportedly contains the report that one of the four has cancer.
Too scared to open the report and pinpoint who among them is terminal, the four decide to go Farar. Maddy puts it succinctly Yeh hummein se ek ki sirf cancer report nahin hai, yek ek arrest warrant hai, jisse maut ne hummein se kisi ek ko bheja hai — which in fact becomes the springboard for the four of them to embark on a voyage of self-discovery.
With such a ridiculous, half-baked premise, the movie is obviously not expected to be a serious, deep or searching dramedy. Instead we see silly antics, referenced dialogue baazi and childish play acting as the four come to terms with mortality and what life has in store for them.
It’s meant to be light-hearted fun but disbelief and implausibility make it rather difficult to stomach. The screenplay is inconsistent, the dialogues fail to strike a chord and the helming is rather loose and inclined to make space for mainstream masala elements. The four central characters seem to be enjoying the Zindagi Na milegi Dobaara like joyride but the audience is unlikely to stick around till the endplay.
Johsnont307@gmail.com
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)