Web Movie Review: Dheet Patangey - Silly antics galore

Too scared to open the report and pinpoint who among them is terminal, the four decide to go Farar. Maddy puts it succinctly Yeh hummein se ek ki sirf cancer report nahin hai, yek ek arrest warrant hai, jisse maut ne hummein se kisi ek ko bheja hai — which in fact becomes the springboard for the four of them to embark on a voyage of self-discovery.

With such a ridiculous, half-baked premise, the movie is obviously not expected to be a serious, deep or searching dramedy. Instead we see silly antics, referenced dialogue baazi and childish play acting as the four come to terms with mortality and what life has in store for them.

It’s meant to be light-hearted fun but disbelief and implausibility make it rather difficult to stomach. The screenplay is inconsistent, the dialogues fail to strike a chord and the helming is rather loose and inclined to make space for mainstream masala elements. The four central characters seem to be enjoying the Zindagi Na milegi Dobaara like joyride but the audience is unlikely to stick around till the endplay.

