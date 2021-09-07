Thimmarusu review: Satyadev Kancharana-starrer legal drama fails to make a solid impact

Reopening a forgotten case is one of the most exciting plots in investigative crime thrillers or courtroom dramas. It brings in the excitement, and the viewers emotionally feel connected to the protagonist, re-investigating to prove the innocence of a helpless victim. Thimmarusu: Assignment Vali is a film that focuses on a heroic lawyer who acts as a detective and decides to fight for a young, innocent boy convicted of murder.

A remake of Kannada hit Birbal Trilogy Case 1: Finding Vajramuni (2019); the subject takes its major inspiration from a Korean thriller that was reportedly based on a tragic real-life verdict. In this version, directed by Sharan Koppisetty, the writers make significant changes in the second half and the climax, trying all the tricks of this genre to win over the viewers. Following the age-old Rashomon format, Koppisetty first presents distinctive viewpoints on the murder but then forgets about them and moves on to other gimmicks in the script to make a fast-paced, entertaining thriller.

Thimmarusu begins like an ordinary film with the boy being charged with murder. After eight years, the case gets reopened with no visible time-gap in either the characterisations or their reactions towards the sudden unexpected investigations. Everyone related to the case responds as if it had happened just a few weeks back, remembering even the minute details. Continuing with a spoon-feeding kind of narrative, the script has two typical characters of a charming girlfriend and a comic associate, along with a few masala action sequences added on purpose. Thankfully, the director doesn’t give much time to the romantic angle or comedy, which eventually helps the film keep the viewers fairly engaged.

A simple, convenient thriller missing the expected edge-of-the-seat moments, Thimmarusu has some decent twists in the second half. Still, it doesn’t turn out to be an intriguing thriller in its entirety. The cool, likeable presence and performance of Satyadev as the lawyer immensely helps the film. However, a hurried climax, unnecessary disclosing new relationships within the characters, leads to an unconvincing culmination.

Establishing a forced connection with mythology through names like Rama and Vaali, Thimmarusu tries to play it smart, but a game can only be won with some winning cards in hand. The present version misses those cards, resulting in an earnest but average attempt to make an exciting murder mystery.

Thimmarusu (Telugu)

Cast: Satyadev Kancharana, Priyanka Jawalkar, Ajay Brahmaji

Director: Sharan Koppisetty

Platform: Netflix

Rating: 2.5 stars

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 07:00 AM IST