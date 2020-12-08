Sons Of the Soil – Jaipur Pink Panthers review: Unadulterated fuel for sporty raiders

Pro Kabaddi League infused a revival shot into one of the most indigenous, as well as oldest, sports India has, giving the world a chance to embrace and enjoy it. Abhishek Bachchan, who owns the team Jaipur Pink Panthers, has given his heart and soul to the franchise, besides money, with a dream and passion to reach pinnacle. Produced by BBC Studios India, Sons Of The Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers follows the team through Season 7 of the tournament and captures their highs and the lows.

It is original, crisp, brutally honest, and marks Amazon Prime Video’s foray into Indian sports documentary series. After being on the shelf for a year, and finally been able to reach out to the audience, it had generated a kind of curiosity among the followers of the country’s one of the oldest sports –Kabaddi.

The five-episode series begins with impactful narrations by Jaipur Pink Panthers team owner Abhishek Bachchan admitting that this season is about ‘rebirth’ for his team. Along the same line, the series swiftly (as required in the game of kabaddi) touches upon the history of the sport by drawing up similarities between kabaddi and Abhimanyu entering Chakravyuh during the battle of Kurukshetra in the epic Mahabharata.

Along with behind-the-scenes footage of the team, director Alex Gale, two-time BAFTA Scotland winner, and Omkar Potdar have wonderfully constructed the flow by bringing in several characters in each episode. As a viewer, you are constantly engaged with the flow of events from one episode to another without losing the focus or the flow, which is one of the major USPs of this sports docu-series. There are few portions where you are compelled to think about the connect between players and their family members with regard to the game of kabaddi.

Like, for example, once parents of one the players visit him in the hotel room. Coming from a lower middle-class background, seeing their son staying in a posh room gives them sense of satisfaction, but very next moment they ask him the reason behind he not been given a chance to play in the opening game. Similarly, Radhika Reddy, wife of Jaipur Pink Panthers head coach Srinivas Reddy, a sports commentator herself, understands and supports her husband’s commitment towards kabaddi.

The icing on the cake is when you get to see Big B, Amitabh Bachchan, giving a pep talk to the players of his son’s franchise, as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan accompanies her husband to games, boosting the morale of the team.

Straight wins followed by a series of defeats, the young brigade crumbling under pressure, misunderstandings and bitterness within Jaipur Pink Panthers unit, sudden hope of bouncing back, and finally going out of the tournament by not qualifying for the final is what this docu-series is all about.

For any sport lover and especially for someone who is passionate about kabaddi, this is necessary watch. Overall, it is a flawless package of creativity, with great sense of deliverance.

Title: Sons Of The Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Alex Gale and Omkar Potdar

Rating: 4.5 Stars