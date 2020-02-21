'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Movie Review: Ayushmann's take on homosexuality is highly original and hilarious

Stars: Four

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is bang on. A film that takes up a sensitive issue and while driving some hard truths home, manages to keep us entertained throughout. Director Hitesh Kewalya (who’s written the screenplay for the Shubh Mangal Savdhan of which this is a spin off) has handled the topic in hand with much sensitivity and with a balanced point of view, without once choosing to offer an explanation or justification or succumbing to any kind of prejudice.

The film is about a homosexual couple, Kartik Singh (Ayushmann Khurana) and Aman Trimpathi (Jitendra Kumar). The couple is madly and passionately in love with each other. While Kartik is out in the open about his sexuality (he carries a nose ring and a pink dupatta with much aplomb), Aman is still struggling to talk about this to his conservative parents, Sunaina and Shankar Tripathi (Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao). While the timid Aman is still not sure how to break the news to the parents and his extended family, Kartik decides to take matters in his hand. What ensues is a delightful drama.

Ayushmann Khurrana who surprises us every time with truly different kind of roles, aces this one too. In an industry which protects its reputation and ‘manliness’ with a generous dose of ego, Khurana yet again plunges into a difficult role with admirable ease. The earlier version of Shubh Mangal had him dealing with erectile dysfunction and this time he is in a role that speaks up for people’s right to choosing their sexuality. Jeetendra Kumar offers fantastic support through a comparatively subdued and sensitive performance. Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, come together again after Badhai Ho and they are a riot this time too.

The best thing about this film is its writing (written by Kewalya). Highly original and hilarious, the dialogues are the high point of this film. The film’s strength is also in the near perfect casting. The performances by Manurishi Chaddha and Sunita Rajwar, who play the other couple in the family is also fantastic.

Do watch this film.