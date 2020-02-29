Short Film Review: Mera Farz Hai; Drive against sexual violence

A short film titled, Mera Farz Hai: Sexual violence will end when we take a stand is being screened before the main feature in 150 cinemas across the city.

Directed by Swagat Bhattacharya, the film is part of an awareness drive titled Extraordinaari 2020 launched by Viviana Mall and the Thane police.

In a man’s world rife with patriarchal mores and misogyny, women have had to face sexual harassment and violence every step of the way, in domestic confines or corporate climes. Over 70 percent of Indian women have been victims of sexual harassment. A whopping 80 percent never report their sexual harassment. Over 40 percent of women feel unsafe in Mumbai.

Bhattacharya’s film depicts women being sexually harassed in various settings and being supported by ordinary people and the common man who stands up on behalf of the victim.

Viewers will also see Sureshkunar Mekhla, Jt Commissioner Thane Police urging the public to call the103 helpline and assuring timely response.

On March 6, the mall has organised a self-defence workshop for women. On March 7 from 5 pm onwards, there will be a program to felicitate real life heroes, and a flash mob.

