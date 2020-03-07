Short Film Review: Ghar ki Murgi; Ode to women homemakers

Short Film: Ghar ki Murgi

Cast: Sakshi Tanwar, Anurag Arora, Mahi Burman, Kabir Khanna, Kavita Bhatia, Anuradha Kalia, Sanjiv Chopra

Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Rating: ***

A short film deliberately designed to suit the woman’s day theme, this Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directed film has story and screenplay by Nitesh Tiwari and focuses on a home-maker, Seema’s (Sakshi Tanwar) thankless plight as she goes about her daily routine fulfilling all the innumerable wishes and demands put forward by her family.

After being belittled, under-appreciated and taken-for-granted she decides she needs a break from her homemaker tasks. But she is met with incredulous stares and questions regarding her worth when she puts forward her idea of taking a month’s break alone in Goa – away from the hearth and home.

The narrative triumphantly points out a woman’s invaluable contribution towards the running of a home and even makes the other members of her family apologise for their selfishness.

Sakshi Tanwar’s immersive lead performance makes this rather simplified experience quite fulfilling. The rest of the cast also contribute their yeoman best towards making this tribute to women homemakers a conscience stirring one!

(The film goes live on Women’s Day, 8th March only on SonyLIV)