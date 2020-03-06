Short Film Review Devi: Strong performances, weak story

Short Film: Devi

Cast: Kajol, Shruti Hassan, Neha Dhupia, Mukta Barve, Neena Kulkarni, Rama Joshi, Sandhya Mhatre, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama

Director: Priyanka Bannerjee

Platform: YouTube

Rating: **

A glammed-up short film with a mix of well-known names and lesser known actors, this film about a motley group of women of all ages confined to a plush drawing room, hopes to bring home the impact of rape (marital or otherwise) on women in India. While the fictitious drama plays out in a contrived set-up that looks more like a palatial space than a remand facility (which the situation implies), the audience is made to come to grips with each woman’s reason for being there.

The women are shown indulging in a verbal fracas (akin to a fish market brawl) as they decide whether to let the new entrant in. The doorbell has rung and it’s a portent to more victims seeking refuge in the temporary abode and the women already resident there are depicted as having the power to say yes or no to the new victim?

The set-up is so obviously fanciful and fictitious that it fails to ensure attachment. Add to that, the differing make-up portions and rather obvious state of dress/undress and you would think this was an absurdist idea of theatre.

While the drama fails to bring home the point of the unimaginable scale and impact of rapes in India the statistics revealed at the end, sheds valuable light. Every 18 minutes one woman gets raped in India. Indian courts have a backlog of more than 100000 pending rape cases, each day close to 90 rapes are reported in India and the conviction rate in rape cases is just 32%. It is ironic that crime rates against women are higher in a nation where nearly 80% of the population worship goddesses.

And it is equally ironic that a female writer-director couldn’t come up with a more convincing and impactful drama to expose this social evil. Since the script itself is not very convincing, even sincere performances fail to have impact here.