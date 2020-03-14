Movie Review: Vijeta - A Chak De boost for Marathi cinema

Film: Vijeta

Cast: Subodh Bhave, Sushant Shelar, Pooja Sawant, Pritam Kagne, Manasi Kulkarni, Maadhav Deochake, Devendra Chougule, Tanvie Kishore, Dipti Dhotre, Krutika Tulaskar, Gaurish Shipurkar

Director: Amol Shetge

Rating: ***

Subhash Ghai’s latest production, a sports drama, is a rousing sports motivational saga on the lines of Chak De India and has a motivational coach, Saumitra (Subodh Bhave) attempting to turn around the fortunes of a low ranking Maharashtra state sports team and bring it to the first position in state wise rankings across India at the prestigious National games. To achieve this goal he obviously has to overcome selection politics, internecine rivalries, flagging individual sportspersons motivations and build team spirit as well as boost morale and make them fighting fit for the upcoming games.

Amol Shetge helms this film with assurance and craft. While the plotting is rather melodramatic and dips into backstories in order to mine motivations, the sentiments expressed are perfectly valid and the adrenaline gush generated thus, keeps you entertained.

The performer by each and every member of the ensemble cast are sincere and unexaggerated and allow for some tempered realism to streak through.