Movie Review: The Hundred Bucks -- An unsavoury experience

Film: The Hundred Bucks

Cast: Kavita Tripathi

Director: Dushyant Pratap Singh

Rating: *

A night in the life of ‘Chameli’…oops sorry, this lady of the night is called Mohini and she is played by the fair skinned, statuesque Kavita Tripathi with avuncular detachment.

Shunned out of her home for being an unwanted girl child, Mohini is pushed into the flesh trade by her so-called saviours and later on, she willing embraces the lifeline that allows her to survive in a heartless city of lecherous men who want to exploit her body in order to slake their sexual hunger.

Kavita Tripathi literally sleep walks through the film (after all it is set in the night), expressionless and tonally deaf to nuance or pitch. Mohini has a soft spot for her auto driver/ pimp and continues to seek out customers only because she wants to earn enough to pay off his son’s fees. Frankly it’s a silly construct that gets misrepresented in order to lend the rather deadpan Mohini, a heart of gold. Inelegantly stuffed with meaningless subplots and unnecessary parleys, the narrative feels oft-kilter and the dialogues sound rather lame. The narrative doesn’t have a dramatic arc and the irony it seeks to underline falls entirely flat.

Countless films on hapless women caught in the sex trade, have come before this – many of them of a much better standard and deeper in their exploration of the woman’s plight. This one merely goes through the motions while exploiting the assets of the woman willingly offering herself up to the lewd, unsavoury intentions of a production that is rather clueless about what it wants to say (other than the obvious of course).