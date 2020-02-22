Movie Review: Sonic The Hedgehog--Enjoyable comic adventure

Film: Sonic The Hedgehog

Cast: James Marsden, Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz (voice), Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Neal McDonough, Adam Pally

Director: Jeff Fowler

Rating: * * * and a half

A lonely super powered hedgehog who longs for a human family is the scene stealer in this animation cum live-action adaptation of the popular video game franchise. The cobalt blue titular character (Ben Schwartz voicing Sonic the Hedgehog) shares stellar honours with his new found friend Sheriff Tom (James Marsden, sweet) Wachowski and together, they must save the planet from the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey, channelling his role in The Mask) who wants to dissect the extra-terrestrial.

The film opens in rural Montana, where Sonic seeks refuge from the dangers of his home planet, and other sinister forces via trusty gold rings that can beam him through space-time portals to diverse galaxies. Shades of Star Trek?

So, the storyline may not be highly original but kids will be dazzled by the alien’s lightning speed and have plenty of fun watching his supersonic meltdowns not to speak of his prowess in evading and overcoming obstacles.

The plots gets more interesting when Tom accepts a new posting in San Francisco, where he plans to settle down with his fiancee, Maddie (Tika Sumpter). Sonic, but of course, needs to be there in order to retrieve his magical rings which he had, inadvertently, chucked onto a skyscraper rooftop (which is the setting for the action climax.)

The duo coasts along in Tom’s pickup truck although Sonic could have ferried Tom in a jiffy just like Super Man gives joy rides to his best friends Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen. Unsurprisingly, Dr. Robotnick and a battalion of armoured drones are in hot pursuit. Director Jeff Fowler and screenwriters Patrick Casey and Josh Miller inject lots of action sequences which adults will hugely enjoy. No prizes for guessing, there is a sequel in store.