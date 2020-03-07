Movie Review: Kaamyaab; Stellar story of a side actor

Film: Kaamyaab

Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Sarika Singh, Deepak Dobriyal

Director: Hardik Mehta

Rating: ****

This film comes with a great concept, chronicling the life and journey of a ‘side’ actor in a starstruck world. Sudheer (Sanjay Mishra) starts as a side kick in the ’80s and moves on to get slightly bigger roles. His one role where he spouts a dialogue, “Bas enjoying life...aur option hi kya hai” unexpectedly goes on to be a memorable dialogue and Sudheer is recognised mostly by that one dialogue.

But after a disastrous experience in a B grade film, Sudheer decides to hang his boots and live a life of anonymity in retirement. But then a sudden realisation that he’s done 499 films makes him itch for a 500 film milestone. He needs to be part of the 500th film and in the process, painfully realises how the industry has changed and how artists like him are not really valued in the changed scenario.

Most of us are more or less aware of the fate of the junior artists in the industry. However, it is kudos to writer director Hardik Mehta for keeping it light and entertaining for most parts, and emotional at the right points.

Also, recreating the magic of the Bollywood film of the 80s adds to the entertainment value of the film. Mehta’s stellar cast, which includes Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal as a casting director, and Sarika Singh as Sudheer’s daughter is spot on.

Add to that the delightful motley of junior artistes from the bygone era, which includes Birbal, Avtar Gill, Viju Khote, Guddi Maruti etc makes it all nostalgic and entertaining. Mishra is a perfect fit for the role that expects him to go through the heartbreak and disappointments of an artiste. Deepak Dobriyal and Sarika Singh are excellent. The writing is smooth as each of the central characters are given due importance.

However, the narration lags a bit in energy at parts and screenplay little forced at other points. The climax is refreshingly unpredictable and even though laden with emotions, the director thankfully continues with the cheerful attitude that his protagonist has. With a unique concept, this film could have been far better but what’s on offer is pretty watchable too.