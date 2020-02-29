Movie Review: Guns of Banaras; Masala mayhem

Film: Guns of Banaras

Cast: Karann Nathh, Nathalia Kaur, Ganesh Venkatraman , Shilpa Shirodkar, Abhimanyu Singh, Shahid Mallya, Zarina Wahab, Tej Sapru, Mohan Agashe, Salim Baig, Akash Sinha, Ashok Pathak, Tanvi Rao

Director: Sekkhar Suri

Rating: **

A quixotic attempt at career resuscitation for Madhuri Dixit’s former secretary Rikku Rakesh Nath’s, son, Karann Nathh, this remake of a popular entertainer fails to strike affection in the hearts and minds of its handful of viewers. Guddu Shukla (Karann Nathh) and friends anoint themselves Guns of Banaras but their face-off with fierce villain Vikram Singh (Ganesh Venkatraman) and his brother (Abhimayu Singh) is more fist and chopper wielding (bordering on ludicrous) than fire power laden.

This action Drama revolves around a young man’s sentiment towards his bike, and the trials and travails he is forced to undergo when it is lost. The bike purchased from his father’s benevolence was symbolic of Guddu’s coming-of-age moment but the action that follows, fritters away sentiment for emotional hara-kiri – that kind which gives you a strident headache. Guddu Shukla, goes from happy-go-lucky middle-class family guy to a raging, vengeful inferno while his ongoing romance with (Nathalie Kaur) takes action breaks along the way.

Yeah, there’s provocation and more but the eventual raw brutality of this endeavour leaves a sour taste behind. The loss of the bike opens up a pandora’s box of social inequities and ills. Karann Nathh tries to invoke the angry young man sentiment but it comes across as factitious and stupid.