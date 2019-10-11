Movie Review: Gemini Man; Gorgeously Lensed Sci-Fi Actioner

Gemini Man

Starring: Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong

Directed by: Ang Lee

Rating: * * *

Academy Award-winning film maker Ang Lee’s new film dazzles with gorgeous cinematography. In its bare bones, this sci-fi actioner revolves around an undercover government hit man who is being hunted by a mysterious young operative.

Written for the screen by David Benioff, Billy Ray and Darren Lemke, the film follows the titular protagonist across the globe.

Ang Lee helms 51 year-old Will Smith who is as real as can be as Henry Brogan, a special ops sharpshooter. Tired of executing baddies, Brogan wants to retire, only to discover he is the target of another killer, evoking films like Captain America which boasted of genetically-engineered soldiers and The Bourne Identity and Mission Impossible franchises whose central character is betrayed by his own handlers.

With the help of buddy Baron (Benedict Wong) and Danny Zakarewski (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), an operative who was originally tasked to spy on him, Brogan unravels the truth: His antagonist has been despatched by former colleague Clay Verris (Clive Owen).

Brogan must now try to survive and also convince his digitally de-aged pursuer about the truth of his origins. Before the inevitable happens, expect lots of chases and fights in beautiful Budapest (the one involving motorcycles is a standout), some clunky dialogue and a sense of deja vu.