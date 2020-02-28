Movie Review: Doordarshan; Good concept, bad execution

Film: Doordarshan

Cast:Mahie Gill, Manu Rishi Chadha, Dolly Ahluwalia, Shardul Rana, Supriya Shukla, Rajesh Sharma, Mehak Manwani, Sumit Gulati

Director: Gagan Puri

Rating: **

Doordarshan has an interesting story of a son trying to turn the clock thirty years back to save his mother from an emotional trauma after she comes out of coma. However, the film falters at the execution level.

Sunil (Manu Rishi Chadha) and Priya’s (Mahie Gill) marriage is on the rocks and is on the verge of divorce, even though they were high school sweethearts back then. Their children are leading their own lives with the son, Sunny (Shardul Rana) eyeing their landlord’s daughter. When the grandmother comes out of coma after thirty years, the family does everything to make their world appear like it was thirty years back. That way they figure out that she won’t be shocked by the changes in the world that have happened during her thirty years of slumber. Sunil has to now act unmarried and still dating Priya. The otherwise intrusive neighbours support the family in recreating the world of 90s. The grandma’s reverie breaks when she steps out of the house into the real world.

A good idea on paper for sure (written by Gagan Puri who’s also directed the film), but the screenplay and dialogues hardly evoke the laughter that one would expect to. The film seems forced and dreary at certain parts. There are a few scenes which managed to stir emotions but they were too few.

A homosexual’s character is thrown in in a bid to evoke laughter, but it hardly does. Even though Puri had a good star cast (which includes Rajesh Sharma and Supriya Shukla), the ensemble doesn’t really work in face of weak story and mediocre screenplay.

Manu Rishi who showcased a wonderful performance just last week in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, disappoints here.

Dolly Ahluwalia’s (who plays the grandmother Darshan Kaur) performance is pretty weak too. Mahie Gill is the only one who’s played her crazy woman part convincingly.