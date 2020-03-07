Movie Review: Baaghi 3 - Same ol’ Tiger Shroff thing

Film: Baaghi 3

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Jameel Khoury

Director: Ahmed Khan

Rating: **

Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 tries all tricks possible to exploit Tiger Shroff’s muscles and his awesome ability to fling himself in the air and kick the goons. The director brings in everything possible, helicopters, machine guns and all the sinister looking things in the world to pit against his hero who more often topless fights them all single handed.

This movie, yet again seems to only aim at making the shots with Tiger flying in the air in various circumstances look stunning and they absolutely do...but after a point it all rings hollow when you realise that the film-maker doesn’t want to look beyond pretty shots and has hardly concentrated on the other essential aspects of the film.

Ronnie (Tiger Shroff) is protective of his weakling older brother Vikram (Riteish Deshmukh). Their father had taken a promise from him that he will always protect the older brother, so whenever Vikram is in trouble all he has to do is give a shout out to Ronnie and he would appear from anywhere to mash up the people troubling his brother into a fine pulp.

Vikram becomes a police inspector (oh just by filling a form) and Ronnie helps him fight the local goons, till they together manage to irk the ‘world’s most dangerous man’, Abu Jalal (Jameel Khoury) who’s the head of the dreaded terrorist group called Jashn-e-Lashkar. His modus operandi is to kidnap families from India and Pakistan and turn them into suicide bombers. Vikram reaches Syria and is in trouble. So Ronnie had to follow to rescue his brother

The film is mounted on a large scale and the production value is pretty high. And on top of it, Khan had one of the best action heroes of recent times, Tiger at his disposal. But in spite of that, a terribly weak story and screenplay that defies logic at every point, makes it all look hollow and amateurish.

As Riteish and Tiger try really hard to show their emotional bonding, it is difficult to digest anything given the absurdity of the situation that they are in. Shraddha Kapoor plays Tiger’s love interest and his ally as he fights the whole of Syria single handedly.

Baaghi 3, which is supposedly based on a Tamil film, Vettai, is too long and tedious, watch it only if you are a true blue Tiger Shroff fan.