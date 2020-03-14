Movie Review Angrezi Medium: Watch this for Irrfan

Film: Angrezi Medium

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranvir Shorey, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Kiku Sharda, Tillotama Shome, Zakir Hussain, Meghna Malik

Director: Homi Adajania

Rating: ****

Irrfan Khan yet again proves that he doesn’t need the crutch of a great film to showcase his abilities. His power packed performance can even make an otherwise disjoined film come together as a whole and appear convincing in spite of its flaws.

It is such a delight to watch Irrfan as he sensitively plays a harrowed single father whose only aim is to make sure that his daughter gets into a particular university of her dreams in London. Champak Bansal (Irrfan) owns a sweet shop in Rajasthan and is in a litigation over his ancestor’s name with his extended family that includes his drinking buddy and relative, Ghasitaram Bansal (Deepak Dobriyal). Champak and Ghasitaram share a love hate relationship, but when Champak is getting desperate to make his daughter Taarika’s (Radhika Madan) seemingly impossible dream come true, Ghasitaram decides to join hands with him.

Taarika and the duo end up in London under strangest circumstances and from there life takes a few unexpected turns. Here they meet police officer Naina Kohli (Kareena Kapoor) and her mother (Dimple Kapadia).

This film is a remake of the 2017 film, Hindi Medium, which was directed by Saket Chaudhury. Hindi Medium scores over this one because of its solid script with a social message, the sequel has an edge because of the solid bunch of actors in the film.

It is a delight to watch competent actors like Dobriyal and Ranveer Sheorey play well written characters with such ease. Radhika Madan is restrained and manages to stand on her own in front of Irrfan. Fortunately, Adjania keeps the father-daughter relationship devoid of any melodrama, even in the most emotional of scenes. Kareena, apart from looking gorgeous, also does a good job of playing a cop. Dimple Kapadia is charming as ever.

What works against the film is the unconvincing script. While the script in the first half justifiably delves into Champak and Taarika’s confusion over what to do with her seemingly impossible to achieve dreams, the second half dips in energy and defies logic, The writers (Bhavesh Mandalia, Gaurav Shukla, Vinay Chhawali and Sara Badnar) take the lazy route out and end up making it too convenient for Bansals to not only survive in London without proper papers but also secure admission in a prestigious school, in spite of the initial rejection.

Watch this one for Irrfan for sure. He’s back after a long time and watching his performance will only make you realise how much you missed him and his talent.

