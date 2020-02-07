Malang Movie Review: Anil Kapoor outshines in this decent thriller

An interesting and somewhat unpredictable story (written by Aseem Arora) keeps one involved in the goings on in the film. Suri’s achievement in the film is the casting.

Anil Kapoor, as Anjaney Agashe, a cop who channels his personal rage into encounter killings is excellent. A fantastic actor as we all know, it is such a treat to watch Kapoor bite into a role with so much passion and come out making us all believe and root for the character.

Another actor worth mentioning is Kunal Khemmu who plays a complicated character with so much ease and conviction.As for the lead characters, Aditya Roy Kapoor surprises with his newly acquired ripped muscles and body language.

He does a decent job of playing the action hero. Disha Patani looks gorgeous and carries the role rather convincingly. The melodious songs that play in the background adds to the film and most often sets the mood.

This film would have been probably more enjoyable, if the style of the narration and the climax weren’t so contrived.

Watch this if you like thrillers and of course, for Anil Kapoor.