Malang Movie Review: Anil Kapoor outshines in this decent thriller

Stars: Three
Mohit Suri yet again comes up with a thriller and this time he’s managed to do better than his last few attempts. Set in Goa, Suri’s protagonists are Adwait (Adtya Roy Kapoor) and Sara (Disha Patani). Advait’s chance meeting with Sara changes his life as she goads him to live for oneself and attempt to conquer all their fears.
Her idea of fun is trying it all, including the forbidden, and Advait is happy to be part of this, as he is escaping from his dysfunctional family. The couple seem too happy to be indulging themselves in an unending spiral of drugs, adventure and passion for each other, till reality hits them hard. A mishap changes their lives and five years later, turns Advait into a blood thirsty criminal.
An interesting and somewhat unpredictable story (written by Aseem Arora) keeps one involved in the goings on in the film. Suri’s achievement in the film is the casting.
Anil Kapoor, as Anjaney Agashe, a cop who channels his personal rage into encounter killings is excellent. A fantastic actor as we all know, it is such a treat to watch Kapoor bite into a role with so much passion and come out making us all believe and root for the character.
Another actor worth mentioning is Kunal Khemmu who plays a complicated character with so much ease and conviction.As for the lead characters, Aditya Roy Kapoor surprises with his newly acquired ripped muscles and body language.
He does a decent job of playing the action hero. Disha Patani looks gorgeous and carries the role rather convincingly. The melodious songs that play in the background adds to the film and most often sets the mood.
This film would have been probably more enjoyable, if the style of the narration and the climax weren’t so contrived.
Watch this if you like thrillers and of course, for Anil Kapoor.
