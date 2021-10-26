Jinne Jamme Saare Nikamme review: This Punjabi movie streaming on Zee5 is a shoddily inspired by Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Badhaai Ho

The most concerning feature of Punjabi Cinema is its writing, which largely remains inspired or conceived in awe of Hindi cinema. Repeatedly borrowing their basic plots from the hit Hindi films, here, almost all the writers and directors have a keen desire to make it to Bollywood somehow, and that’s exactly what affects, or rather ruins, their present assignments.

Continuing with the same old format of casually written and hurriedly made projects, Jinne Jamme Saare Nikamme is yet again a Punjabi comedy-drama that takes everything from a hit Hindi film and presents it as an extension, adding a few traditional elements. However, this time they not only get inspired but also proudly mention the source in the film itself as some kind of exceptional achievement or innovation.

Advertisement

The film is about about how the old and lonely parents of four young sons, after watching the Hindi film Badhaai Ho, decide to try for another kid just to have a loving support system for their remaining years. Though the writers try their best to give the bizarre plot an emotional family touch, it falls flat as the old couple seriously gives it a thought instead of using the announcement as a means to teach a lesson to their uncaring sons. They eventually do the same but post genuinely giving it a thought, defying all the logic.

Advertisement

The original Hindi film had a valid justification of the pregnancy being accidental without any consent of the old couple. But here, the writers display no concern about the ethical justification and even show the couple visiting the doctors to know whether it is possible at that age or not?

JJSN also doesn’t work, as it is an irresponsibly conceived film with many loud sequences deliberately added to bring in some forced humour. While the youngsters do not impress (including Binnu Dhillon and Maninder Singh), the veterans Jaswinder Bhalla and Seema Kaushal gracefully keep trying, strongly reminding you of another Hindi film Baghban.

Overall, it’s the relatable performances of the seniors and the important social message that remains the saviour for this more than two hours long film made as a social comedy. Otherwise, Jinne Jamme Saare Nikamme is watchable, just because it has been released online, available at a click and one doesn’t have to spend some extra money to watch it while having the meals. That should say it all about its content and execution.

Title: Jinne Jamme Saare Nikamme (Punjabi)

Cast: Binnu Dhillon, Maninder Singh, Anmol Armaan, Jaswinder Bhalla, Pukhraj Bhalla

Director: Kenny Chhabra

Rating: 2 stars

Streaming on Zee5

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 07:00 AM IST